Truist Financial Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $458,553. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

