Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Udemy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.03 on Friday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,740,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,445,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,856.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,445,249.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,212 shares of company stock worth $1,508,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

