United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on X. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

NYSE:X opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

