Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $25.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UPST

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,301.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,042. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of UPST opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.