Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,044 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.7 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

