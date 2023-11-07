Van ECK Associates Corp Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.