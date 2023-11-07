Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $951,341.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,811,842.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,465 shares of company stock valued at $80,595,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.