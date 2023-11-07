Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,265 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,840 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,135 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 425,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

