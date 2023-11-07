Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,482 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.