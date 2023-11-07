Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) vs. Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Financial Comparison

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veralto and Reliability, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 3 2 0 2.40 Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veralto presently has a consensus target price of $87.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Veralto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Reliability.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion 3.45 $845.00 million N/A N/A Reliability $25.73 million 0.58 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Veralto and Reliability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Reliability -1.69% -4.77% -3.44%

Summary

Veralto beats Reliability on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About Reliability

(Get Free Report)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. The Recruiting and Staffing segment operates a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent. Video and Multimedia Production segment provides multimedia and video production solutions including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast HD camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. This segment also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Direct Hire segment provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals. It serves media, banking, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and education industries. Reliability Incorporated was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

