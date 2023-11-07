Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Veritone has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veritone by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

