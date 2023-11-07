Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE VET opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.19. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

