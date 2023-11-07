Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,932 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.5 %

VSH stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.