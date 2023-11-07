Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $164.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.86.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.