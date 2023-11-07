W Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,216,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $418.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

