Wallbox (WBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth $982,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 60.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 223,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 122.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 284.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth $86,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBX. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

