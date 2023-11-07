Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Warby Parker to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Warby Parker Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.83. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
