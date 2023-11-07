Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

