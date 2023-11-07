Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $185.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.67.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

