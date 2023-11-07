Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $128.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE WLK opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. Westlake has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

