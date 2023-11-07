William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE RVLV opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

