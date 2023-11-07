Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

