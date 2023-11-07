Zacks Research Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

