Zacks Research Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of CME opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

