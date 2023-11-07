Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.21.

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

