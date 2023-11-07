Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Z stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

