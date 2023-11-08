13,037 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aramark by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

