1,958 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $196.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.52 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,756 shares of company stock worth $8,075,197 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

