3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

