4,566 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

SRPT opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

