5,398 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $12,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $7,366,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QLD opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

