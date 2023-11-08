8,825 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.5 %

GDDY opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,257 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.