abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,440. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

