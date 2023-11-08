abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

NYSE:HII opened at $232.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $246.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.52 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

