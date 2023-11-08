abrdn plc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.77. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,448 shares of company stock worth $1,337,262. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

