abrdn plc Sells 5,230 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

