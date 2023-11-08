abrdn plc Sells 940 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

