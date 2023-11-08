abrdn plc Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 33.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.