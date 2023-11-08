Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 4,281 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $142,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.