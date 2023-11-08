Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

