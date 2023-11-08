agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for agilon health in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

AGL opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. agilon health has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

