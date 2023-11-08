Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $163.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.66. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

