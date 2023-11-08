Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at C$14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$561.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.