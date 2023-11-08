ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of ALLETE worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ALE stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

