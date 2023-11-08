Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

