Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.78 on Monday. Amarin has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Holt acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 30.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

