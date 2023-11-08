American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Perrigo worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -259.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.