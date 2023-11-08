American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,617,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,751,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

