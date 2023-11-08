American International Group Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.2 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

