American International Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Cadence Bank worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

